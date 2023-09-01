Friday, September 1, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Friday, September 1, 2023
Revenge pornography

TYLER, Texas — An appeals court in Texas upheld the conviction of a man who sent a video of his ex-girlfriend masturbating to 84 people after they broke up and she ghosted him on social media. There is no First Amendment defense to his behavior and his own actions reveal that he knew the video was meant to remain private.

/ September 1, 2023

