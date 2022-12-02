Friday, December 2, 2022 | Back issues
Revenge murder mom

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An appeals court in Maryland allowed a mother to regain custody of her son after the mom served time in prison for murdering her husband, the father of their child. She had good behavior in prison, no prior incidents of violence before the murder and killed her husband following years of physical and sexual abuse, so her son is returned to her custody.

/ December 2, 2022

Read the ruling here.

