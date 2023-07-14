Friday, July 14, 2023
Retiree info hack

SACRAMENTO — A California State Teachers’ Retirement System pensioner filed a class action against the system, saying it violated her and others’ privacy rights when it contracted with a third-party vendor, which used software that was hacked, resulting in the release of personal information including social security numbers.

(Pixabay image via Courthouse News)

Read the complaint here.

