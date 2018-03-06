Retailers Sued for Refusing to Sell Guns to Oregon Man

(CN) – A 20-year-old Oregon man filed age discrimination lawsuits against Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods on Monday, claiming that the retailers refused to sell him rifles because he was under 21.

Tyler Watson, of Gold Hill, Oregon claims in both lawsuits that the stores discriminated against his age by refusing the sales. In the complaint filed against Walmart in Josephine County, Watson claims Walmart “has committed illegal age discrimination” according to Oregon state law. In a similar complaint filed against Dick’s in Jackson County, Watson claims he was refused the sale of a .22 rifle.

On Feb. 28, both retailers issued a press release stating that they would no longer sell firearms to people under 21. Those announcements came two weeks after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida where 17 students and faculty were gunned down by a former student who legally purchased the rifle used in the shooting.

Both lawsuits are seeking punitive damages, as well as attorney fees.

Watson is represented by Max Whittington of Cauble, Cauble & Selvig LLP. A call made to their office for comment was made after business hours and not immediately returned.

Like this: Like Loading...