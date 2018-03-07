Financial Government Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities March 7, 2018March 7, 2018 BRIEF 2008 financial crisis, banks, Brief, mortgage, New York, Settlement ALBANY, N.Y. – Royal Bank of Scotland became the sixth bank Tuesday to settle with New York over its role in the 2008 financial crisis, agreeing to pay $500 million. Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related