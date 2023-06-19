Monday, June 19, 2023
Reservation fishing

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A federal court in New York ruled in favor of the state’s conservation department on claims brought by the Unkechauge Indian Nation, which challenged the agency’s authority over their people’s right to freely fish in waterways on its reservation lands. Precedent holds that indigenous communities are not immunized from non-discriminatory regulations related to conservation efforts.

