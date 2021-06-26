Rescue Team Battles Fire and Rain in Search for Condo Collapse Survivors

The mayor of Surfside has called for the evacuation of a nearby condominium that was built alongside the now-collapsed tower by the same developer in the early 1980s.

Rescue workers search the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condominium, Saturday in the Surfside area of Miami. The building partially collapsed on Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(CN) — More than 150 people remain missing at the site of a 12-story condominium collapse in South Florida, as the rescue effort has turned up no survivors since Thursday morning of the tragedy.

Rescue workers kept sifting through the sprawling debris field at the Champlain Towers South complex Saturday amid torrential rain and the acrid stench of smoke from a fire smoldering deep in the rubble. Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said search efforts were delayed Saturday morning while his team struggled to find the source of the fire.

The remains of four people have been recovered from the site in the oceanfront town of Surfside. Two survivors, including a teenage boy, were rescued from the rubble in the hours after the collapse, but no one has since been found alive in the debris field, according to the fire department.

More than 50 condo units crumbled to the ground during the sudden collapse around 1 a.m. Thursday.

“The type of collapse it is, it’s one of the most difficult. We’ve been searching through any void, any crevice that we see,” Cominsky said.

Tensions boiled over in a meeting between victims’ families and county officials, during which a distraught woman, who was clinging to hope that her daughter was still alive in the debris, cried out. She said she believed the rescue team was doing their best, but that more resources needed to be brought to the site to expedite the effort.

At a morning press conference, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that “brave men and women” have been working around the clock in hopes of finding a survivor.

“Our top priority now continues to be search and rescue. We continue to have hope. We’re continuing to search. We’re looking for people alive in the rubble. That is our priority, and our teams have not stopped. Hour and hour, through the night they have been working,” Levine Cava said.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on Saturday called for the evacuation of the nearby Champlain Towers North, a sister building that was constructed by the same developer who built the now-destroyed Champlain Towers South.

Both buildings were completed in 1981.

“People have asked me if their building is safe. Now, the answer to that question is, ‘Yes, your building is probably safe.’ But when asked about that building, given what we know about this building that fell down, I can’t answer that question the same way,” Burkett told NBC6.

Burkett has discussed evacuating the north tower with Levine Cava and Florida Senator Rick Scott.

“I think it’s the responsible thing to do. If it were me, I wouldn’t want that question lingering in my mind as I slept at night,” he said.

Levine Cava said that the county will be performing an immediate audit of Miami-Dade buildings that are at least 40 years old.

Local regulations require buildings to undergo a recertification process when they hit that 40-year mark. Champlain Towers South was due for recertification and was undergoing roof repairs at the time of the collapse.

On Saturday, a 2018 engineering report on the condo complex came to light, showing that extensive structural repairs were needed.

Completed by Morabito Consultants, the report found that failed waterproofing was causing “major structural damage to the concrete structural slab” near the building’s pool deck. The report linked the damage to a lack of sloping for water drainage.

“Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially,” the report states.

At least one resident had previously complained of a crack in the building’s outer wall. She sued the Champlain Towers South condo association twice over water damage that she claimed was caused by the crack, court records show.

County officials have not speculated on whether the structural damage cited in the engineering report was severe enough to have contributed to the collapse.

The forensic investigation is in its earliest stage.

Florida International University engineering professor Atorod Azizinamini, who is not directly involved in the investigation, said the forensic team will look into various possible contributors, such as steel corrosion from the salty seaside air, shifts in underground conditions from a recent construction project nearby and potential foundation defects.

“We just have to be patient and let the structural engineers analyze it and find the cause of the collapse,” said Azizinamini in a video released by FIU.

“Unfortunately, [the investigation] is not going to be happening in a matter of days or weeks. It’s going to take some time,” he said.