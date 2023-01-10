Representative Katie Porter making run for Feinstein’s US Senate seat

Porter is the first to announce a run at the U.S. Senate seat Dianne Feinstein has held since 1992.

(CN) — U.S. Representative Katie Porter, a former law professor and a protégé of Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren from Orange County, California, said Tuesday she will run for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Feinstein, an 89-year-old Democrat and the longest-serving woman senator ever, hasn't said whether she intends to retire when her term ends in 2024.

Porter, 49, announced her candidacy Tuesday, saying that she works for California, not a political party or corporate donors, and that she refuses money from corporate PACs, federal lobbyists, and executives from "Big Oil, Big Pharma, and Wall Street banks."

"California needs a warrior in the Senate — to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy," she said in a post on Twitter.

In 2018, Porter captured the 47th Congressional District, a seat long held by Republicans in the heart of what once was Southern California's Reagan country. She campaigned on an unabashed liberal agenda and in direct opposition to former President Donald Trump's priorities, advocating an overturn of his tax reforms, supporting universal health care, and endorsing mandatory background checks on all gun sales and a ban on so-called assault-style weapons.

She won reelection in 2020 and more narrowly in 2022.

