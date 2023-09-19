Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Reporting child abuse

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal judge denied defendant’s appeal of his sex offender conviction, finding that a girl’s therapist was required to tell police that the defendant had sex with his children’s 17-year-old babysitter, even if the girl did not speak to her therapist about the affair until she was age 18.

/ September 19, 2023

Read the ruling here.

Categories / Briefs, Criminal

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...