Reporter’s privilege

NEW YORK – A state appeals court reversed a ruling ordering Dateline journalist Andrea Canning to testify in a high-profile murder case regarding her interview with the accused murderer before his first trial in 2014. The state has not shown the journalist’s testimony is critical to its case, or that the information is not obtainable elsewhere.

