Rep. Duncan Hunter to Plead Guilty in Campaign Finance Scandal

SAN DIEGO (CN) – Embattled GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter said Monday he will plead guilty to federal charges of campaign finance fraud after claiming for over a year the prosecution against him was a “political witch hunt.”

Hunter said in an interview with San Diego news station KUSI on Monday that he will change his plea during a hearing this week in the Southern District of California.

“I think it’s important not to have a public trial for three reasons, and those three reasons are my kids,” Hunter said.

Hunter said he will plead to a single count of misuse of campaign funds. He had faced a 60-count indictment.

“I did make mistakes,” Hunter told KUSI, acknowledging he did not properly monitor or account for campaign funds.

Tuesday’s court hearing will likely confirm that as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors, Hunter will also give up his congressional seat.

“It’s been a privilege to serve in Congress for 11 years” in addition to serving three tours in the Marine Corps, Hunter said in the KUSI interview.

“I’m confident that the transition will be a good one,” he said. “We’re going to pass it off to whoever takes this seat next and we’ll make sure that’s a seamless transition.”

Hunter also suggested he may spend time in custody, saying, “I will take that hit.”

His guilty plea and likely departure from Congress makes the District 50 congressional race a closely watched one following the “Blue Wave” where Democrats swept up Republican-held seats in Orange County last year.

Hunter suggested he will help ensure the seat remains red after his departure.

“Last year I was the only Republican to be elected to Congress in Orange County and San Diego. I think it’s important to keep the seat a Republican seat,” he said. “I think it’s really important to keep the seat in the right hands and the right column.”

One of Hunter’s Republican challengers, Carl DeMaio, said in a statement: “Congressman Hunter’s decision to plead guilty is the right one for his family and his constituents and shows that no one should be above the law – especially members of Congress.”

Ammar Campa-Najjar, the Democratic challenger who lost to Hunter in 2018 and is running again in District 50, said in a statement that “people, not political scandals, will come first again” for the first time in years.

“We need a bipartisan local leader to restore integrity, the public trust and bring people together to deliver results,” Campa-Najjar added.

The trial, scheduled to begin on Jan. 22, had been postponed twice since the Justice Department filed 60 charges against Hunter and his wife and campaign manager Margaret Hunter in August 2018.

Prosecutors say the couple misspent more than $250,000 in campaign finance funds on personal expenditures including their children’s school tuition, family vacations and a cross-country airline ticket for the family’s pet rabbit, Eggburt.

The charges came after The San Diego Union-Tribune published a series of investigative stories looking at Hunter’s campaign expenditures reported in April 2016. The Federal Election Commission and House Ethics Committee also investigated the campaign’s spending.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to convert campaign funds to personal use. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 13.