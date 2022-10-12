Wednesday, October 12, 2022 | Back issues
Removal notice must come in one document

SAN FRANCISCO — The Ninth Circuit declined to rehear, en banc, a case where a panel of appellate judges held that noncitizens subject to removal proceedings must be served a Notice to Appear that specifies the time and date of their hearing in a single document. A dozen judges dissented, noting it is incongruent with precedent issued by the Sixth and Eleventh Circuits.

/ October 12, 2022

Read the order and dissents here.

