Remedies for overfishing saved tuna and billfish, but sharks remain at risk for extinction

Scientists hope that an index for the increasing extinction risk for predatory fishes will highlight the need for fishing sustainability policy.

(CN) — Overfishing has been threatening the ocean ecosystem for almost as long as commercial fishing has existed, but despite modern attempts to hold back the loss of species and genetic biodiversity in our oceans, some species remain at risk. To measure and track the extent of damage, researchers have developed a continuous indicator for annual variations in marine health.

Maria José Juan-Jordá and colleagues present a Red List Index in the journal Science on Thursday that focuses on tuna, billfish and sharks. The index looks back all the way to the 1950s, assessing changes in extinction risk throughout the decades.

“Our Red List Index shows trends in the extinction risk of oceanic predatory fishes, the sentinels of global ocean health. This global indicator offers the bodies involved in the management of marine resources a very useful tool with a solid scientific basis to continue to make progress in the fight against the loss of biodiversity in marine ecosystems,” Juan-Jordá, author of the paper and coordinator of the project at AZTI, a science and technology center, based in the Basque Country, said in a press release.

The index was developed as a collaboration between AZTI, Simon Fraser University and the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation.

The study pins tunas, billfishes, and sharks as markers for overall ocean health. These particular predatory fish are identified as necessary to maintain the delicate balance of the natural marine ecosystem. Beyond the possible extinction of several species, a reduction of these populations would compromise ocean resilience, which could have resounding effects on human food security and the economies of countries that rely on fishing.

The study indicates an increasing extinction risk for the predatory fishes throughout the past 70 years, until the last decade or so, when more responsible methods were implemented, and conservation efforts ramped up to stymie overfishing internationally, leading to a recovery in tuna and billfish populations. Sharks, however, have not been able to enjoy the same rate of recovery as their fellow fish; rather, extinction risk for sharks has only continued to worsen.

Analysis of 52 populations of 18 different species of tuna, billfish and sharks determined that shark bycatch is a major contributor to the shark’s lagging behind in population recovery. The study establishes that this is because sharks are often collateral damage for fisheries, who have regulations and methods in place for target species like tuna but not for incidental catches, like sharks or sea turtles. While methods for more responsible catching have been the subject of significant policy reform and conservation efforts, non-target species still end up dead and discarded by the fisheries.

Reducing incidental bycatch of sharks is complicated by political concerns. The study still pushes for more international regulation and management of incidental catch, despite complexities in the international policy making. The study points to the tuna and billfish as indication that this kind of restoration can be replicated with the sharks.

"Overfishing remains the main threat to oceanic marine biodiversity. We provide policy and decision-makers in marine resource management and conservation with a robust linked set of pressure-state indicators with continuity over time to track changes in oceanic predatory fish extinction risk, assess the state of biodiversity and trigger recovery plans," Juan-Jordá said.

The study contends that the methodology for the index can be applied to other marine species or even mammals, birds, and amphibians. The development of a similar index for various endangered species could improve conservation efforts beyond marine predators.