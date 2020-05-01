Remdesivir Given Regulatory Fast-Track to Market

A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected in March at a Gilead manufacturing site. (Credit: Gilead Sciences)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency-use approval to the antiviral drug remdesivir, allowing the product to reach the market without the typically required data supporting its safety and success.

President Donald Trump made the announcement Friday in the Oval Office afternoon alongside Gilead CEO Daniel O’Day, who said his company would donate 1 million vials of the drug that that has shown promise in the treatment Covid-19.

O’Day said the FDA granted the approval after determining it was “reasonable to believe” the drug is beneficial for Covid-19 patients, and based on the lack of alternative treatments already on the market. With the emergency authorization, doctors can administer remdesivir to patients with “suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19” who are hospitalized with a severe case of the disease, according to an FDA statement.

“Today’s action is an important step in our efforts to collaborate with innovators and researchers to provide sick patients timely access to new therapies where appropriate, while at the same time supporting research to further evaluate whether they are safe and effective,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

Earlier this week, the company announced a federally run trial found Covid-19 patients who were treated with remdesivir recovered four days faster than patients who received a placebo. The study also “suggested” a slightly decreased mortality rate for people treated with the drug.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, emphasized that the drug’s impact on mortality is not yet proven but that the results of the trial are positive and indicate it “will be the standard of care” going forward.

“What it has proven is a drug can block this virus,” Fauci said Wednesday.

Remdesivir has previously been tested as a treatment on other coronaviruses like SARS and MERS, as well as on viruses including Ebola and Marburg. In an open letter on the findings of the study, O’Day said Gilead scientists started looking at whether the drug could be helpful for Covid-19 patients since January.

This story is developing…