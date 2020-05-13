Remanded Again, Intersex Passport More Complicated than XYZ

The 10th Circuit remanded to the State Department Dana Zzyym’s request to be granted an intersex passport, continuing a 4½-year battle.

The double helix of DNA. Some evidence suggests that more than 1% of babies are born with characteristics of both sexes.

DENVER (CN) — There’s only one place intersex American Dana Zzyym is certain to go: back to square one. The 10th Circuit on Tuesday reversed and remanded the intersex passport application back to the State Department for reconsideration.

In a 42-page opinion, the three-judge panel acknowledged that the State Department has the ability to deny a passport for any reason it sees fit, but maintained that the binary sex policy appeared to contradict the agency’s penchant for accuracy.

“It certainly appears that concern for accuracy was key to the State Department’s decision,” wrote 10th Circuit Judge Robert Bacharach, an Obama appointee. “In the face of a criminal penalty and regulatory requirement, we cannot simply assume that the State Department would have relied on the binary sex policy even after learning that it would create inaccuracies in passports.”

Born with both male and female characteristics, Zzyym identifies as intersex and uses plural pronouns. When presented with the passport application, Zzyym could not accurately check the box for male or female under sex.

Zzyym sued the State Department in October 2015. After five years in court and two remands to the agency, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson found the State Department overstepped its authority and issued a narrow order for the State Department to print a passport for Zzyym in 2018.

The State Department appealed in January this year. The 10th Circuit agreed that State had authority to decide whether to grant or deny a passport, but found inconsistencies between the record and the binary sex policy. Now the State Department must rereview its policy and reconsider the application again.

“Zzyym argues that requiring consistency between inaccurate identification documents does not render them more accurate or reliable. We agree,” Bacharach wrote. “For intersex individuals like Zzyym, treating every applicant as male or female would necessarily create inaccuracies.”

Born in 1958 with “ambiguous external sex characteristics,” the gender line on Brian Orin Whitney’s birth certificate was originally left blank. At age 5, the child’s parents elected for medically unnecessary corrective surgery and raised the child as male.

A six-year Navy veteran, Whitney changed his or her name to Dana Alix Zzyym in 1995.

“I started the process to get an accurate passport more than five years ago,” Zzyym said in a statement. “In those five years, I’ve been invited to present at several international conferences on issues confronting intersex individuals. I’ve been unable to attend because I don’t have an accurate passport. While this ruling is disappointing, I’m not deterred. I knew this would be a long battle, and I’m ready to continue the fight.”

Zzyym is represented by Lambda Legal Counsel Paul D. Castillo.

The Department of State did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Since Zzyym first applied for a passport, at least nine other states have adopted policies allowing intersex identification on official documents: California, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

Circuit Judges Stephanie Seymour, appointed by Jimmy Carter, and Carolyn McHugh, appointed by Barack Obama, rounded out the panel.