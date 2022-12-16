Friday, December 16, 2022 | Back issues
‘Remain in Mexico’ policy will go to trial

AMARILLO, Texas — A federal judge in Texas ruled that President Joe Biden may not end the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy, which required some asylum applicants to wait across the border while their cases were being resolved. The district judge said a trial on the merits is necessary to find whether ending the policy was “arbitrary and capricious”; this, despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling that gave Biden permission to end the policy.

/ December 16, 2022

Read the ruling here.

