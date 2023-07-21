Religious worker visas

Read the ruling here.
CHICAGO — A federal court in Illinois dismissed religious institutions’ lawsuit against the U.S. immigration office over constraints that keep foreign-born ministers from being able to apply for their green cards at the same time as their employers file paperwork confirming them as religious workers. The court finds the policy, intended to deter visa fraud, is not a civil rights or First Amendment violation.
