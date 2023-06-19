Monday, June 19, 2023
Religious speech

JACKSON, Miss. — A federal court in Mississippi declined to grant summary judgment to a city sued by an evangelical Christian over an ordinance that prevents her from protesting outside an amphitheater except within a designated protest area.

