Religious Practice in Prison
CINCINNATI – The Sixth Circuit remanded a suit brought by inmates who practice the “Christian Identity” religion – which is “explicitly racist” and associated with white supremacy – against the Michigan Department of Corrections relating to its refusal to provide them with the same privileges as members of recognized religions.
The lower court must consider whether the department “satisfied the standard of strict scrutiny under” the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act’s third step.