PASADENA, Calif. – After a February 2015 explosion and chemical release at an ExxonMobile refinery in Torrance, California, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Board made hundreds of requests for information from the oil company. A federal court improperly determined that five of those requests were unenforceable, the Ninth Circuit ruled.

The requests in question pertain to the alkylation unit and the modified hydrofluoric acid stored at the facility.