Reef-unfriendly sunscreen

SAN DIEGO — A federal court in California declined to dismiss a false advertising class action against the manufacturer of “reef friendly” sunscreens that avoid some chemicals known to be harmful to ocean life, but still contain other harmful chemicals. The consumers’ claims are well pleaded and survive the motion to dismiss.

/ January 27, 2023

Read the ruling here.

