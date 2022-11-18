Friday, November 18, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Recycling Coke

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge in California dismissed the putative class action against Coca-Cola; consumers argued that the “100% recyclable” labels on plastic Coke bottles were misleading because most of them would not actually be recycled into other bottles. This is not what consumers assume the phrase “100% recyclable” means, the court rules, and it is true that the bottles are capable of being recycled even if they are not all recycled.

/ November 18, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...