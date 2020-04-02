Records Reveal Lack of Medical Supplies Delivered to States

Medical personnel remove personal protective equipment Thursday in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON (CN) – Five states and Washington, D.C., have received less than 10% of the critical personal protective equipment they requested from the federal government, according to records released Thursday by the House Oversight Committee.

Last month, Peter Gaynor, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, briefed members of the House committee and warned that the process for fulfillment of equipment was still slowly coming online for items like N95 masks and gloves, both of which are in desperate need by doctors, nurses and EMTs combatting the Covid-19 pandemic on the frontlines of hospitals throughout the nation.

But two weeks have passed since that briefing and the outbreak has surged in the U.S., with pressure growing on hospitals and health care providers to care for a massive influx of patients. As of Thursday afternoon, there are more than 226,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 5,300 people have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The House Oversight Committee released FEMA documents Thursday that are specific to one region that includes Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

All told, states in the region requested 5.2 million N95 masks but received just 445,000, or less than 10% of the requested number, the records show. Glove fulfilment orders were even more abysmal with 194 million pairs requested and only 991,000 received as of March 30, which is less than 1% of those requested.

All five states and the nation’s capital have also asked for 15,000 body bags but so far have received none, according to the documents.

FEMA did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

___

This story is developing…