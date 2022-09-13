Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | Back issues
Record the police

PHOENIX — An Arizona federal judge issued an injunction that blocks Arizona from enforcing a new law that would have limited citizens’ right to record police officers within eight feet of their person without the officer’s permission.

/ September 12, 2022

Read the ruling here.

