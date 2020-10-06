Realty Antitrust

CHICAGO — A federal judge denied the National Association of Realtors’ motion to dismiss an antitrust suit challenging the requirement that a home seller pay the buyer’s realtor’s commission in order for their property to be listed on the Multiple Listing Service used by realtors nationwide. The homeowners adequately claim that major corporate realtors deprived the real estate market of independent centers of decision-making by effectively concentrating power in the association to set the rules for buyer-broker commissions.

