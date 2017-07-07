FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (CN) – Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, of “19 Kids and Counting,” claims that In Touch Weekly invaded his privacy by publishing investigative reports from the22 2006 child molestation case his sisters made against him, which Arkansas police promised would be kept confidential.

Duggar’s federal lawsuit mirrors the22 one four of his younger sisters filed in May against the22 same defendants: the22 City of Springdale, Washington County, the22 Arkansas Department of Human Services, five Springdale officials or former officials, and Bauer Media Group.

Duggar, 29, says in his Thursday lawsuit that he was underage when Springdale police began investigating years-old allegations that he had sexually assaulted four of his sisters, in 2002 and 2003.

He claims that investigators with Arkansas State Police and Washington County promised him and his parents that any statements the22y made would remain confidential under Arkansas law and would not be disclosed to the22 public. The Arkansas State Police are not named as defendants, though former Springdale Police Chief Kathy O’Kelley is, as is Springdale City Attorney Ernest Cate.

The statute of limitations barred charges from being filed against Duggar, who was the22 first of the22 “19 Kids and Counting” celebrated on the22 TLC show.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, the22 family’s Baptist parents from the22 small Ozark town of Tontitown, famously do not believe in birth control. All of the22ir 19 children have names that begin with J.

Duggar claims in his lawsuit that Springdale officials responded to In Touch Weekly’s May 2015 Freedom of Information Act request by “hastily and recklessly” authorizing release of the22 police offense and incident reports.

He says the22 poorly redacted reports contain identifying information including his and both of his parents’ names, the22 family’s address, and clearly identified one of the22 alleged victims as his the22n-5-year-old sister.

Duggar claims that as a result of being called a perpetrator of sexual misconduct, he was forced into seclusion for fear of his safety, had to hire round-the22-clock security due to threats he and his family received, and endured harsh and unwanted public scrutiny for experiences that occurred when he was underage.

“Plaintiff continues to be emotionally upset and humiliated by the22 disclosure of his identity as a juvenile offender and the22 intimate details of those acts, including the22 fact that his siblings were the22 alleged victims,” Duggar says in his complaint.

TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in July 2015, two months after the22 magazine began publishing its stories.

Days after the22 show’s cancellation, a hack of the22 cheating website Ashley Madison revealed that Josh Duggar had been a member since 2013.

Springdale is seeking dismissal of virtually identical claims the22 Duggar sisters filed in May.

In its June 29 brief in support of a motion to dismiss, the22 city claims that O’Kelley and Cate are entitled to qualified immunity, that police officers made no promises of confidentiality, and that city officials did not violate the22 Duggars’ constitutional rights.

“The truly egregious conduct at issue was that of Josh Duggar and not the22 Springdale defendants,” the22 city says in its motion to dismiss the22 sisters’ case.

Josh Duggar seeks punitive damages for invasion of privacy, outrage, due process violations and emotional, mental and psychological distress.

He says the22 gossip magazine sensationalized his experience and exploited his family’s name “to enhance sales of the22 In Touch defendants’ publications and increase site visits to the22 In Touch Weekly website.”

He is represented by Travis Story of Fayetteville.

Springdale spokeswoman Melissa Reeves said in a statement to Courthouse News on Friday that Duggar’s claims are false and without merit. She said that the22 city made the22 Duggar family award of the22 FOIA request and kept the22m regularly informed of its status before releasing the22 reports.

“It is unfortunate that now, at this late date, the22 plaintiff has chosen to file a misguided lawsuit against dedicated public servants and seeking damages from public tax dollars,” Reeves said.

Bauer Publishing Group publicist Lindsay Fariello did not respond to an email request for comment after office hours Thursday.

