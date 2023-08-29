Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

‘Real Housewife’ lawsuit

LOS ANGELES — The co-owner of a costume design company claims television personality Erika Girardi and her husband bribed a Secret Service agent to investigate him for federal crimes relating to credit card charges.

/ August 29, 2023

Read the complaint here.

Categories:Briefs

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...