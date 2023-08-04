Friday, August 4, 2023
Re-enfranchising felons

NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit ruled that the Mississippi secretary of state is not immune from a class action brought by former inmates who wanted their voting rights restored, and found their claims succeed on the merits: A national consensus has formed that permanent disenfranchisement of felons who have served their sentences serves no legitimate purpose and is thus cruel and unusual punishment.

