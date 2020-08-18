Raped Twice: Woman Wants Damages From Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. leaves court in New York on Jan. 22. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

MANHATTAN (CN) — Cuba Gooding Jr., the Academy Award winner indicted on several counts of forcible groping, was hit with a civil complaint Tuesday by a woman who says the actor raped her twice in his hotel room.

Bringing her suit anonymously in New York’s Southern District, Jane Doe gives a graphic account of a night that occurred on Aug. 24, 2013, at The Mercer in Soho.

In state court, the 52-year-old actor additionally faces a criminal trial after he was arrested last June on six misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse stemming from allegations from three women. The “Jerry Maguire” star has denied any wrongdoing.

The new civil complaint says Doe tried to leave Gooding’s hotel room after he put on music from Mumford & Sons and began to undress. Then he pushed her onto the bed, according to the complaint, and “forcibly and without consent put one hand in her halter top to touch plaintiff’s breasts and one hand up her dress.”

Doe says she told him no and pushed Gooding’s hands away from her genitals. Every time she did so, however, she says Gooding forcibly put them back with increasing aggression.

She says he raped her vaginally first, neglecting to use a condom while pinning her arms down.

“It did not take Defendant long to ejaculate,” after which he went to the bathroom, according to 7-page complaint.

Doe says she had put her clothes back was crawling on the bed toward the door to leave when Gooding reemerged, still naked. He “got on top of plaintiff from behind and penetrated plaintiff anally with his penis,” the complaint says.

Gooding allegedly ignored Doe as she said no several times, ultimately falling asleep after he ejaculated, which gave Doe the chance to leave.

Earlier in the night, Doe had met Gooding at the VIP section of an unspecified Greenwich Village lounge. When Gooding said he and his friends were moving the party to The Mercer Hotel, according to the complaint, Doe made arrangements with her friend to travel separately so Doe could take a cab with Gooding.

She says Gooding lured her to his room under the pretense that he would only be there briefly to change his clothes.

Gooding is represented by Mark Heller, who says the rape alleged in the Tuesday suit did not happen.

“The allegations are completely false,” Heller told TMZ. “No complaint was lodged seven years ago.”

In criminal court, Gooding faces accusations of groping women’s breasts at bars, as well as pinching the buttocks of a waitress at a Tao Downtown, a Chelsea nightclub.

Prosecutors announced last Thursday that 30 other women have come forward to accuse Gooding of unwanted touching.

Doe seeks a jury trial, as well as compensatory and punitive damages. She is represented by celebrity attorney Gloria Allred with Allred Maroko & Goldberg and by Casey Wolnowski with Nisar Law.

“Our client is making very serious allegations against Cuba Gooding, Jr. in her lawsuit which we have filed,” Allred said in an email. “She looks forward to obtaining justice in a court of law.”