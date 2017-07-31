Ranchers v. Frogs

WASHINGTON – Three agriculture-related associations sued the U.S. Department of Fish & Wildlife on Monday, claiming the agency’s decision to designate 1.8 million acres across 16 California counties as critical habitat for endangered frogs imposes severe burdens on the area’s ranchers and farmers.

Plaintiffs include the California Cattlemen’s Association; the California Wool Growers Association; and the California Farm Bureau Federation.

Defendants include the U.S. Department of the Interior; Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke; and acting Fish & Wildlife director Greg Sheehan.

Like this: Like Loading...