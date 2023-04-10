Monday, April 10, 2023
Radioactive Raytheon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A federal court in Florida granted summary judgment to Raytheon in a group of liability and negligence cases alleging that its facility’s radioactive materials caused increased cancer rates in surrounding communities. The claims were preempted by the four-year statute of limitations, as they were brought too late.

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

