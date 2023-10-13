Racist flight cancellation?

Read the ruling here.
NEW ORLEANS — The Fifth Circuit reinstated two American citizens’ suit against Mesa Airlines after it canceled a flight because an attendant was concerned about the flyers’ “Middle Eastern” appearance and behavior of waving at one another as they boarded. The fact these were seen as suspicious raises an impression that the cancellation constitutes disparate treatment, and whether immunity may be granted must be considered more closely by the lower court.
Read the ruling here.
