Race-Based Harassment

AUSTIN, Texas — Two former correctional officers may pursue part of their civil rights lawsuit against the Texas Department of Criminal Justice over claims they were unjustifiably fired after they complained about “race-based police harassment” they experienced during back-to-back traffic stops while they were on their way to work, a federal court in the state ruled.

The warden at the jail where the former officers worked allegedly told one of them that she had “no right to question the officer” and had put the department in a negative light “with everything that’s going on today with the media and police officers and all these shootings.”