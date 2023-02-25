Saturday, February 25, 2023
Race and schools

(CN) — A former high school principal in Colleyville, Texas — who resigned after being put on paid leave amid accusations he was promoting critical race theory — claims a school district board member made disparaging comments about him in violation of a settlement agreement.

/ February 24, 2023

Read the opinion here.

