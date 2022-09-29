Thursday, September 29, 2022 | Back issues
Qualified immunity

OXFORD, Miss. — A Mississippi federal judge ruled in favor of a police officer, finding that because he was concerned that the criminal in a high-speed chase posed a threat to pedestrians and other drivers, he was justified in pulling a “tactical vehicle intervention” that caused the car to flip over, killing two passengers — whose families sued the cop.

