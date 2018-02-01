Putting On the Ritz: Paris Hotel Auctions Luxury Pieces

PARIS (AP) — Fancy a little glamour for the old homestead?

From bathtubs to beds, decorative sofas to minibars, Paris’s glitzy Ritz hotel is auctioning off some 10,000 pieces of furniture and decorative objects emblematic of the luxury it offers its wealthy clients.

Founded in 1898, the Ritz reopened two years ago after four years of renovation. The objects going on sale don’t fit anymore in the new setup, said Artcurial, the auction house in charge of the sale taking place from April 17-21.

Among the items is the first bathtub installed at the hotel, estimated to fetch between 800-1,200 euros ($1,000-1,500). According to the auction house, the Ritz was the first hotel to install telephone lines in all rooms, and individual bathrooms.

A gold sofa set from a salon named after the writer Marcel Proust is expected to fetch up to $1,800, while a pair of black lacquered decorative Chinese junk sailboats from the Coco Chanel suite will be on offer at 2,000 euros ($2,500).

Artcurial said the 10,000 pieces in the catalog have been separated into 3,500 lots.

The Ritz in Paris has housed such famous names as Ernest Hemingway and Coco Chanel and was the last place Princess Diana stayed before her fatal 1997 car crash in a Paris tunnel. It’s located in the prestigious Place Vendome neighborhood.

Like this: Like Loading...