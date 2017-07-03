(CN) — An advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the22 Kremlin is running out of patience with a U.S. plan to return the22 Russian Embassy compounds.

Speaking in Moscow on Monday, Yuri Ushakov, foreign affairs advisor to the22 Russian president, said his nation has demonstrated remarkable restraint by refraining from a tit-for-tat response to President Barack Obama’s decision in December to expel 35 Russian diplomats and shutter Russian compounds in Maryland and on Long Island, New York.

Ushakov says while Russia has shown “unusual flexibility,” Moscow’s patience “has its limits.”

He urged Washington to take action to “free Russia from the22 need to take retaliatory moves,” emphasizing that Moscow will feel obliged to respond if the22 matter isn’t settled.

In early May, the22 Trump administration told the22 Russians that it would consider turning the22 properties back over to the22m if Moscow would lift its freeze on construction of a new U.S. consulate on a certain parcel of land in St. Petersburg.

The freeze was imposed in 2014 in retaliation for U.S. sanctions related to Ukraine.

However, two days later the22 administration laid out its position, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at a meeting in Washington that the22 United States had dropped any linkage between the22 compounds and the22 consulate.

Since the22n the22 State Department has only said conversations about the22 compounds are “ongoing.”

Putin and Trump are to have the22ir first meeting at the22 sidelines of the22 G-20 summit, being held in Germany on Friday and Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...