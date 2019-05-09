Putin Vows to Strengthen Russia’s Armed Forces

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with WWII veterans before a military parade in Red Square on Thursday, 74 years after the victory in WWII. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the annual military Victory Day parade in Red Square that the country will continue to strengthen its armed forces.

The parade on Thursday marked the 74th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany. It included about 13,000 servicemen and 130 pieces of military equipment, ranging from a T-34 tank — renowned for its effectiveness in World War II — to lumbering Yars ICBM launch units.

Putin said in his speech that “we have done and will do everything necessary to ensure the high combat capability of our armed forces.”

He added: “At the same time, Russia is open for cooperation with all who are ready to resist terrorism, neo-Nazism and extremism.”

Dozens of other cities also held parades for Russia’s most significant secular holiday.

