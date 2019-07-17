Push to Start Impeachment of Trump Fizzles in House

WASHINGTON (CN) – A resolution to impeach President Donald Trump was voted down 332-95 in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

All House Republicans and 137 Democrats voted to kill the bill with no floor debate.

The resolution was put forth by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, Tuesday night and marked the third time the lawmaker has tried to secure impeachment votes. He made an attempt in 2017 and tried again in 2018 when the House was under Republican control.

But Wednesday’s resolution was the first time lawmakers broached the issue in a House controlled by Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remained cautious about pursuing impeachment since it is unlikely the inquiry would gain any traction in the Senate, where the Republican majority staunchly supports the Trump administration.

Even among Democrats, impeachment is a divisive issue. Of the 235 Democrats in the House, just 82 have expressed interest in launching an impeachment inquiry. Only one Republican – Justin Amash of Michigan – has called for Trump’s impeachment, but he quit the GOP on July 4 to become an independent.

Green’s articles of impeachments called for “expeditious” action by Democrats. The passage of a separate resolution Tuesday which condemned racist remarks Trump made toward four sitting congresswomen was not enough, Green argued.

Trump’s comments were a blatant display of bigotry which rose to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” – an impeachable offense, Green said.

“As a result of what we did yesterday, the president suffers no harm, he doesn’t have to pay any fine, he’s not going to lose his job but today, now we have the opportunity to punish,” Green said.

During a press conference Wednesday, Pelosi appeared unmoved by Green’s resolution.

“With all due respect in the world to Mr. Green, he is a prayerful man and he cares about our Constitution; we have six committees who are working with following the facts in terms of any abuse of power that the president may have engaged in. That is the serious path we’re on,” Pelosi said.