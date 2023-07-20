Thursday, July 20, 2023
Punitive police

BROOKLYN — A federal court in New York preserved a jury’s verdict that in favor of a housekeeper on her claims against four against New York police officers who attacked her while she was handcuffed and awaiting questioning. The jury’s award of $400,000 in total damages, including $100,000 in punitive damages for deliberate indifference, was not unreasonable.

/ July 20, 2023

Read the ruling here.

