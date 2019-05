HOUSTON — The SEC brought a federal complaint against five people it says made $15 million in pump-and-dump penny stock frauds. The defendants are Andrew Ian Farmer, 40; Eddie Douglas Austin Jr., 68; Carolyn Price Austin, 64, all of Houston; Scott Russell Sieck, 60, of Winter Park, Fla.; and John David Brotherton, 59, who is in a Texas prison.

