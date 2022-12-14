Wednesday, December 14, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Pulitzer Prizes

(CN) — Donald Trump is suing members of the Pulitzer Prize Board for awarding the staffs of the The New York Times and The Washington Post the 2018 National Reporting Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The lawsuit was filed in Okeechobee County, Florida.

/ December 13, 2022
Former President Donald Trump gives a speech from Mar-a-lago in Palm Beach, Fla., on on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...