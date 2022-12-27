Public wary Montana land swap may favor wealthy landowners

A public-private land swap proposed by a small working group has many members of the public questioning whether the U.S. Forest Service has the public good at heart.

MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — Some say collaboration is the way to solve complicated public land issues. But in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, both collaborators and outsiders are questioning the intent and timing of a proposed public-private land swap.

After the public comment period closed on Dec. 23 for the “East Crazy Inspiration Divide Land Exchange,” the 1,060 comments submitted online appear to show that a majority of the public does not support the exchange as proposed.

The Custer-Gallatin National Forest’s online summary says it would exchange about 4,135 acres of public land for 6,430 acres of private land to consolidate more of the public land in the Crazy Mountains of central Montana. While that sounds like a win for the public, the devil is in the details according to Montana conservationist Andrew Posewitz.

While the U.S. Forest Service oversees most of the Crazy Mountains, its management has been complicated by several sections of private land woven among the public land. In the latter 19th century, the federal government gave the sections away to encourage railroads and settlers to move west, ignorant of the public-land headaches that would result more than a century later.

In several parts of the West, current maps look like a checkerboard of public and private land, each section containing 640 acres. But in the Crazy Mountains, it seems more a game of chess than checkers where certain moves to consolidate public land might belie the endgame.

The existing “checkerboard” of property ownership in the eastern Crazy Mountains. (U.S. Forest Service via Courthouse News)

The Crazy Mountains used to be a remote region visited mainly by a smattering of locals for hiking, hunting and fishing. But in recent decades, as nearby Bozeman has grown in popularity, prosperity and population, new landowners have moved in and barred roads and trails to lock people out of public land, prompting resentment.

The Forest Service is supposed to defend existing public access to its lands. That’s especially important in places like the Crazy Mountains where access is limited to begin with. But starting about five years ago, the Custer-Gallatin National Forest stopped taking the illegal barriers down.

That prompted local hunter Brad Wilson to form Friends of the Crazy Mountains to defend public access. In the meantime, people like Bozeman hunter Rob Gregoire, who tried to travel the roads and trails he’d used before, were cited for trespassing.

Public frustration built to the point that in 2019, four Montana conservation groups including Friends of the Crazy Mountains and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers sued the Forest Service for not protecting prescriptive easements across private land to keep four trails open.

That same year, at the prompting of the Forest Service, a working group of Crazy Mountain landowners and representatives of certain public land groups started collaborating on a plan to deal with the issue by consolidating lands in the southern half of the Crazy Mountains. But the groups involved in the lawsuit said they were asked not to participate.

Nathan Anderson, a fifth-generation owner of the Billy Creek Ranch along the Sweetgrass Trail, said invitations were extended to Backcountry Hunters and Anglers but the working group had to be selective in order to eventually agree on a proposal.

While Anderson is family rancher with a long Montana pedigree, other landowners in the group are transplants that have only recently bought ranches for pleasure. It's a growing trend in Montana.

The Western Land Group, a consultant hired by the Yellowstone Club, a gated community for millionaires at Big Sky, 130 miles away, ran the working group. The Yellowstone Club has catered to the rich and powerful for about two decades, including political heavy-hitters like former vice presidents Dan Quayle and Dick Cheney and former U.S. Representative Jack Kemp.