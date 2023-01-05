Thursday, January 5, 2023 | Back issues
Public charge rule

VICTORIA, Texas — Texas filed a federal lawsuit claiming a new Biden administration rule undermines a 1996 law that makes immigrants ineligible for green cards if they have received taxpayer-funded public benefits, such as welfare, health, disability and food assistance benefits.

