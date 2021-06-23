Public Anxiety Over Covid-19 Falls to Record Low

Fear of contracting the virus may be at an all-time pandemic low, but many still worry about a surge in cases due to people who won’t get vaccinated.

(CN) — A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday reveals the public’s anxiety over the 18-month-old pandemic has begun to wane as a majority of Americans have been vaccinated, though some say their fears over a future surge — and their insistence face coverings — could be here to stay.

About 4 in 10 Americans remain concerned that a family member or loved one will be become dangerously ill from the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19. This stands as an all-time low since pollsters began to track public anxiety over the pandemic, with previous polls placing number of fearful Americans at around 70% to 80%.

This waning sense of worry is not exclusive to just a handful of demographics either. The poll reported anxiety drops among nearly all gender, age, racial and even political spectrums, with women and Democrats being among those who have seen the largest decline in their pandemic anxiety.

Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, says expanded access to a host of available vaccine options can be credited with lifting some of the worry from America’s shoulders.

“Vaccine access is certainly behind this sharp drop in Covid anxiety,” Murray said with the release of the poll. “The public is not saying we are out of the woods, but the sense of uncertainty is lifting.”

While the boost in vaccinations has soothed the fears of most Americans, it appears the rate of people getting shots may be close to hitting a ceiling.

The poll reports that 66% of Americans have gotten at least one dose of a Covid-19 shot — numbers that largely square with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stats — and another 2% say they are going to get theirs as soon as possible, but the rest of Americans have their heels dug in. Around 10% say they remain hesitant to get a Covid shot but could be persuaded and another roughly 20% say they want nothing to do with the vaccine at all.

Unlike the reduction in fear over the pandemic across Americans of all stripes, those who remain uneasy about getting a Covid shot are largely clustered around one group: Republicans. Among those who say they don’t want to be vaccinated, nearly 70% say they identify with or lean towards the GOP, while just 13% of them said they align with the Democrats.

“We have seen this trend since vaccines became available,” Murray said. “Opposition to getting the shot will not budge without stronger and more consistent messaging from GOP leaders about taking the vaccine. However, it might be too late at this point since Republican distrust in the efficacy of Covid vaccines is abysmally low.”

In the eyes of most Americans, the vaccine holdouts represent the one thing: a future surge in fresh Covid cases. If not enough Americans become vaccinated, 26% of Americans say they are very concerned about a new surge while 31% are somewhat concerned.

As for how most Americans continue to conduct themselves in public, many continue to exercise a degree of caution. While around 60% say they trust the new CDC guidelines that greatly relaxed mask advisories for those who have been vaccinated, around 4 in 10 Americans say they plan on keeping those masks on anyway. Another 34% say they are wearing their masks a little less often since the new guidelines, while 12% say they’ve dropped the practice altogether.

Murray says these numbers suggest that while Americans trust the CDC when it comes to masks and who should wear them, many do not extend that same trust to their contemporaries.

“Most of the public may trust the scientific aspects of the CDC guidance on mask-wearing,” Murray said. “It is not clear, though, how much they — especially those who are already vaccinated — trust their fellow Americans to abide by that guidance. The difficulty with instituting an honor system is it’s already toothless when a significant chunk of the public was disregarding the rules to begin with.”

Wednesday’s poll of 810 adults contained a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

