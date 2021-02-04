Proud Boys Member Arrested in Washington State in Connection With US Capitol Riots

Ethan Nordean, a member of the Seattle chapter of the Proud Boys, wrote “we are coming for them” and “no democracy, no peace” on social media before the breach of the Capitol.

Protesters walk as U.S. Capitol Police officers watch in a hallway near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (CN) — A member of the Proud Boys who calls himself the “Sergeant of Arms” was arrested in Washington state on Wednesday on charges related to the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

He is at least the eighth member of the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group and key player in the white nationalist movement — to be charged following the riots, when thousands of pro-Trump extremists stormed the Capitol while members of Congress were certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

According to prosecutors, Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, was seen marching at the front of a group of known Proud Boys and later was at the front of the crowd that confronted Capitol Police and broke into the Capitol building.

Nordean, 30, was charged with obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, aiding and abetting and knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The first charge, and most serious, carries up to 20 years in prison. The second carries up to 10 years and the third carries up to one year in prison.

The Seattle-based Proud Boy was active on social media before and after the riot, and even posted to ask for “protective gear” and “communications equipment” on Dec. 27, 2020, according to court documents.

Just two days before the riots, prosecutors say Nordean posted a video of a discussion that he had with another member of the Proud Boys, in which he discussed “blatant voter fraud” in the presidential election.

He said that instead of being complacent, the Proud Boys were going to “bring back that original spirit of 1776 of what really established the character of what America is. And it’s not complacency, it’s not low standards. It’s ‘this is how it’s going to be, and I don’t give a god damn.’”

In the same video, Nordean said, “Democracy is dead? Well, then no peace for you. No democracy, no peace.”

The same day, Nordean also posted a video with the caption, “Let them remember the day they decided to make war with us.”

Social media posts continued the day before the riot, when Nordean wrote, “It is apparent now more than ever, that if you are a patriot, you will be targeted and they will come after you, funny thing is that they don’t realize is, is we are coming for them. You’ve chosen your side, black and yellow teamed with red, white and blue against everyone else.”

Prosecutors say that two days following the riot, on Jan. 8, Nordean posted a photo of a Capitol Police officer spraying pepper spray, with the caption, “if you feel bad for the police, you are part of the problem…”

More than 180 people have been charged in connection with the breach and insurrection, according to a database maintained by the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, and as of last week, the FBI had identified more than 400 suspects.

Nordean is being charged in the D.C. District Court. He was expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in the Western District of Washington on Wednesday afternoon.