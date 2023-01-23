Monday, January 23, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Protecting the Permian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Citizens and conservationists sued the Biden administration to block the approval of oil and gas leases on 6,000 acres in New Mexico's Permian Basin.

/ January 23, 2023

Read the complaint here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...