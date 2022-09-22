Prospective student burglary

Read the ruling here.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas appellate court declined to overturn the conviction of a man who stole files from an Arkansas State University financial aid officer while the employee was on his lunch break; an assistant had identified the defendant from surveillance footage and remembered him as expressing interest in applying to the school, but leaving with something he did not have when he had arrived. His actions constituted obstruction of governmental operations.
