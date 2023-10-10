Prosecutors push for juror protection in Trump’s DC case

Judges in two Manhattan civil cases against Donald Trump have imposed protections to counter his penchant for social media attacks.

WASHINGTON (CN) — Federal prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to impose measures to protect potential jurors' identities in Donald Trump’s election subversion trial, citing the former president’s frequent attacks against perceived opponents in the multiple criminal and civil cases against him across several states.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team specifically cited Trump’s social media postings during his civil fraud trial in Manhattan — he posted a photograph of a court clerk on Truth Social and baselessly referred to her as the “girlfriend” of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — which led Judge Arthur Engoron to impose a gag order on the second day of the trial.

“In light of the public attention that is expected, and the defendant’s record of using public social media platforms in an intimidating manner — further evinced by events in a separate trial in New York last week — the court should implement several of the standard measures frequently used in this district to protect the jury, and impose additional clear guidelines for use of information regarding potential jurors,” government attorney Molly Gaston wrote in Tuesday’s filing.

As part of the request, Gaston asked the Barack Obama-appointed Judge Chutkan to send out a jury selection questionnaire — a common practice in high-profile cases used to speed up the process by pre-screening the pool of jurors.

Gaston also asked the judge to limit the amount of online research that can be conducted on prospective jury members, and to prohibit parties from using any personally identifying information or sending follow or friend requests to view private posts.

It was “after apparently reviewing opposition research on court staff” that Trump attacked the Manhattan court clerk, prosecutors emphasized, in a post to his 6.4 million followers that included the clerk's name and a photograph of her and Senator Schumer.

And the federal judge who presided at trial earlier this year over E. Jean Carroll’s sexual abuse and defamation claims against Trump adopted juror privacy measures that were more restrictive than those in Washington, Gaston said.

Concerns about juror protection circled following the release of an indictment against Trump in Fulton County, Georgia, charging Trump and 18 of his allies with interfering in the state’s election. Grand jury members' names were posted on the indictment itself, a common practice in Georgia that soon came under scrutiny when supporters of the former president began sending threats to the now-identified jurors.

Gaston indicated in the motion that Trump and his lawyers oppose the government's recommendations.

Judge Chutkan has already set limits on Trump’s public statements related to evidence turned over by the government. She said at an August hearing that she wishes to prevent any intimidation of witnesses or jurors by the former president and his supporters.

The judge herself has also been on the receiving end of Trump’s social media attacks, part of a failed attempt to force her recusal, as well as and racially motivated death threats from Trump supporters.

She is currently weighing the special counsel’s Sept. 15 request for a gag order. A hearing on the matter is set for Oct. 16.

In a separate motion filed on Tuesday, fellow special counsel prosecutor Thomas Windom urged Chutkan to require Trump confirm whether he intends to use an “advice-of-counsel” defense — meaning that Trump believed his efforts to overturn the 2020 election were legal, based on his attorneys’ guidance — in which case Trump and his co-conspirators can't evoke attorney-client privilege to avoid answering questions.

According to Windom, 25 witnesses have withheld information, communications and documents by asserting the privilege. That group includes Trump’s six unnamed co-conspirators, former campaign employees, the campaign itself, outside attorneys, a non-attorney intermediary and a Trump family member.

Trump and his lead Washington lawyer John Lauro have repeatedly floated the advice-of-counsel defense on national television and social media, which Windom argues is grounds for the court to set a Dec. 18 deadline for Trump to inform the court as to whether he'll use the defense.

If so, Windom says the government needs ample time to “ensure that all disclosure, investigation and litigation … can be addressed and resolved in an orderly fashion.”

Chutkan ordered Trump’s team file a response to both motions by Oct. 20 and set a government reply deadline of Oct. 25.