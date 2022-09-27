Tuesday, September 27, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Prosecutor stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was reportedly stabbed multiple times Tuesday by an adult relative who has yet to be identified. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

/ September 27, 2022

Click here to read a report from The Oklahoman.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...